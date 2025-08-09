Revisiting past 'Bigg Boss' themes before Season 19 kicks off

Salman Khan is back to host the 19th season of Bigg Boss , one of Indian television's most popular reality shows. The promo for this season hints at a unique twist on democracy and governance with the theme "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar." As fans gear up for another exciting season, let's take a look at the innovative themes from the last five seasons.

S18 Season 18: 'Time Ka Taandav' Last season, Bigg Boss 18 introduced a futuristic concept where contestants could witness their past, present, and future. This high-stakes season was called "Time Ka Taandav." It was a theme to showcase how time affects relationships, strategies, and emotions, making the show thrilling and suspenseful. Karan Veer Mehra trumped all to win the show.

S17 Seasons 17: 'Dil, Dimaag, Dum' Season 17's theme was "Dil, Dimaag, Dum," which divided the house into three zones representing different gameplays based on contestants' characteristics. Contestants were tested on their emotional resilience (heart), mental strategy (mind), and physical or overall strength (power). The show challenged participants in all these areas: feelings, intellect, and endurance. And at the end, Munawar Faruqui came out on top.

S16 Seasons 16: 'Circus' The theme for Bigg Boss 16 was "circus". The tagline for the show was "Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega." It marked a shift where Bigg Boss moved from being a silent watcher to an active player, orchestrating events like a ringmaster, and involved in the game than ever before! MC Stan trumped all to win Season 16.

S15 Season 15: 'Sankat in Jungle' Bigg Boss 15 had a unique theme called "Sankat in Jungle." The house was crafted to mimic a dense jungle, featuring natural décor, earthy hues, and details that evoked a wild, untamed setting. Contestants were symbolically placed in a survival scenario, facing daily challenges and obstacles they had to overcome to survive in the reality show. Tejasswi Prakash won this season.