Traditional hot-spring towns in Japan: A list 

Japan 's onsen towns provide a tranquil retreat into the core of traditional Japanese culture. These hot spring towns are dotted across the nation, each promising a distinct flavor of relaxation and rejuvenation. You can soak in natural hot springs, feast on regional delicacies, and wander through quaint roads with age-old architecture. This guide will walk you through some of Japan's famous onsen towns, revealing what makes each destination special.

Nature and culture Hakone: A blend of nature and culture One of Japan's most popular onsen destinations, Hakone is just a short train ride from Tokyo. Famous for its breathtaking views of Mount Fuji, Hakone has plenty of hot spring resorts for day-trippers and overnight guests. The town also houses a few museums and art galleries, making it a great place for those who want to relax yet indulge in some cultural activities.

Steam City Beppu: The city of steam Beppu is famous for having the highest number of hot springs anywhere in the world, with over 2,000 sources. This Kyushu city is also famous for its "Hells," which are stunning geothermal sites that demonstrate the awe of nature. One can also enjoy a variety of baths including sand baths and mud baths. Beppu also has colorful local markets where travelers can taste regional delicacies.

Historical stroll Kinosaki: A stroll through history Kinosaki Onsen offers a quintessentially Japanese experience with its seven public bathhouses, all connected by picturesque streets lined with willow trees. Guests often wear yukata robes as they stroll between bathhouses or local shops selling traditional crafts. Kinosaki's charm lies in how it transports visitors back in time while offering modern comforts.

Healing waters Noboribetsu: Healing waters in Hokkaido Located in Hokkaido, Noboribetsu is famous for its mineral-rich waters, said to have healing properties. The town has Jigokudani or Hell Valley, where volcanic activity creates breathtaking scenery of steam vents and sulfurous streams. You can relax in different sorts of onsens while soaking in the natural beauty around you.