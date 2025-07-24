How cinnamon can improve your metabolism

Cinnamon, one of the most widely used spices, is praised for its aromatic property. For centuries, this spice has been an integral part of various cuisines and traditional medicine. Apart from its delectable taste, cinnamon is also said to possess metabolism-boosting properties. Here's how including cinnamon in your diet may help improve metabolic health and how you can do it right.

Metabolic benefits Understanding cinnamon's role in metabolism Cinnamon is loaded with compounds that contribute significantly to metabolic health. These compounds are said to improve insulin sensitivity, helping regulate blood sugar levels. This regulation is important for keeping blood sugar levels stable, which makes the body better at burning calories and less prone to storing fat. This process further highlights the metabolic benefits of adding cinnamon to one's diet.

Dietary tips Incorporating cinnamon into your diet The best part is adding cinnamon to your daily meals is simple and versatile. You can easily sprinkle it on oatmeal or yogurt for breakfast, or mix it into smoothies for an extra kick of flavor. Using cinnamon as a natural sweetener instead of sugar can also help reduce calorie intake while enhancing taste.

Ceylon vs Cassia Choosing the right type of cinnamon There are two types of cinnamon: Ceylon and Cassia. Ceylon is popularly known as "true" cinnamon and has a milder taste than Cassia, which is more prevalent in stores. Although both varieties provide health benefits, Ceylon has lesser quantities of coumarin, a compound that can be dangerous in large quantities.