Ex-US President Obama endorses Kamala as Democratic presidential nominee

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:37 pm Jul 26, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Former United States President Barack Obama has endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, putting an end to days of speculation about his support. In a joint statement, former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama expressed their confidence in Harris, saying she possesses the "vision, character, and strength" required for this crucial moment.

Biden exits race

Harris consulted Obama after Biden's exit

Barack was reportedly one of over 100 prominent Democrats Harris consulted after President Joe Biden announced last Sunday he was exiting the race. While Barack praised Biden's decision, he initially refrained from endorsing Harris. Notably, with the support of a majority of Democratic delegates, Harris is now on track to become the official nominee at the party convention in August.

Statement

Will do everything we can to elect her: Obamas

In the statement released on Friday, the Obamas said, they could not be more thrilled to endorse Harris. They vowed to do "everything we can" to elect her. "We agree with President Biden...choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he's made. She has the resume to prove it," they added.

Endorsement

'Kamala will deliver for the American people'

They highlighted her accomplishments as California's attorney general, a US senator, and vice-president. "But Kamala has more than a resume," the statement added. "She has the vision, the character, and the strength." "There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," they concluded.

After Biden's exit

Harris on campaign trail

The statement came with a video of Harris receiving a phone call from the Obamas, during which they pledged their support. "Oh my goodness," says the vice-president in the clip. "Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me." Since Biden's withdrawal from the race, Harris has held numerous campaign events across the US, bolstering her presence and rallying support.