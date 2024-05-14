Next Article

What is the 'Vazhakk' issue? Tovino Thomas versus Sasidharan explained

By Tanvi Gupta 12:27 pm May 14, 2024

What's the story A disagreement has arisen between Malayalam film director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and actor Tovino Thomas regarding the release of their movie, Vazhakk (2022). Sasidharan accused Thomas of meddling with the film's release due to concerns it could adversely affect his career. The director aired these accusations in a Facebook post last week. Now, Thomas has publicly addressed the allegations, vehemently denying any involvement in the release.

Allegations

Thomas insisted that film wouldn't appeal to general public: Sasidharan

Sasidharan revealed that Vazhakk was produced during the COVID-19 pandemic in just two weeks with a budget of ₹50 lakh—funded equally by Thomas and Girish Nair of Parrot Mount Pictures. He asserted that despite post-production efforts, the film failed to secure acceptance into any film festival. The director then suggested releasing the film on OTT platforms to Thomas, but the actor insisted that Vazhakk was a "festival film" and would not appeal to the general public.

Aftermath

Despite a successful IFFK run, Thomas remained hesitant

Further, the director disclosed that the film enjoyed a successful run at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), and he approached Thomas once more for its release. However, the actor remained hesitant about releasing the film commercially, expressing concerns about its impact on his career. He then suggested compensating for this with subsequent films. Sasidharan criticized Tovino's stance as "unjust" in his post.

Response

Thomas shared his side of the story

In response to Sasidharan's allegations, Thomas took to Instagram to share his perspective. He reminisced about the challenging filming process and stated that he decided to produce the film out of respect for Sasidharan's craft. He disclosed investing ₹27 lakh in the film's production without any returns. Addressing the claim about Vazhakk being rejected by several festivals, Thomas clarified that it was accepted into other festivals as well.

Concerns

Sasidharan interfered with the commercial release, per Thomas

Further, Thomas explained that after IFFK, Sasidharan proposed a theatrical release for Vazhakk but introduced another party as the distributor. This made Thomas hesitant as he believed festival-goers are typically more academic and study films in depth, which may not be true for a commercial audience. He expressed concern that this could lead to the film not receiving the respect it deserves and being quickly removed from theaters.

Proposal

Thomas claimed he proposed OTT release; participation in MAMI

Contrary to Sasidharan's claims, Thomas went on to say that he suggested a direct OTT release as a way to reach the film's target audience. However, he said that the director was not ready to hand over the creative rights to the streaming platforms, which is a common requirement for an OTT release. Thomas also proposed participating in the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), but Sasidharan rejected this idea, fearing that the film could be leaked online.

Concluding statement

Thomas presented evidence; alleging financial mismanagement by Sasidharan

In the end, Thomas reiterated his claims, asserting possession of WhatsApp conversations with the director as evidence. He stated they had seemingly agreed on an OTT release, yet nothing was finalized. The 2018 actor further accused Sasidharan of lacking financial investment in the film, alleging misappropriation of IFFK proceeds. Meanwhile, he mentioned efforts to contact Sasidharan personally have been fruitless, as he is reportedly missing from his home in Thiruvananthapuram.

Latest update

Sasidharan countered Thomas's claims with eight detailed points

Now, in the latest update, Sasidharan took to Facebook, accusing Thomas of presenting only half-truths. He countered Thomas's claims with arguments spanning eight points. Speaking about the film, Vazhakku, a 2022 crime drama, stars Kani Kusruti, Sudev Nair, and Azees Nedumangad, among others. The cinematography is by Chandru Selvaraj, with Sasidharan handling editing. The film follows Siddharthan, a lawyer who flees after deceiving his wife on their divorce day, encountering Sathi and her daughter, igniting transformative experiences.