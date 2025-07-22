Tata, Google, Infosys are India's most attractive employer brands: Study
What's the story
Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys have been named the top three most attractive employer brands in India for 2025. The recognition comes from the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025 study. The report highlights a growing trend among Indian employees toward purpose-driven employment choices, with work-life balance, equity, and competitive salary and benefits as key factors.
Employer evaluation
Tata Group tops the list followed by Google, Infosys
The REBR 2025 study found that Tata Group scored exceptionally well on financial health, career progression opportunities, as well as reputation. These are the top three employee value proposition (EVP) drivers for an organization. Google India improved its ranking this year to take the second spot while Infosys occupied the third position on the list of India's most attractive employer brands.
Brand rankings
SBI is only public sector bank in top 10 list
The top 10 most attractive employer companies in India for 2025 also include Samsung India (4th), JPMorgan Chase (5th), IBM (6th), Wipro (7th), Reliance Industries (8th), Dell Technologies Ltd (9th), and State Bank of India (10th). SBI is the only Indian multinational public sector bank to make it to this list, according to the survey findings.
Talent expectations
Survey reveals gaps Indian employers need to address
The REBR 2025 study is based on insights from more than 170,000 respondents across 34 markets, including over 3,500 in India. It reveals that today's talent expects more than just monetary compensation. They are searching for inclusive and future-oriented workplaces that foster personal and professional growth. The survey also identified work-life balance and attractive salary & benefits as potential gaps Indian employers still need to address.