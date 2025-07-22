Tata, Google, Infosys are India's most attractive employer brands: Study

Tata Group, Google India, and Infosys have been named the top three most attractive employer brands in India for 2025. The recognition comes from the Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2025 study. The report highlights a growing trend among Indian employees toward purpose-driven employment choices, with work-life balance, equity, and competitive salary and benefits as key factors.

Employer evaluation Tata Group tops the list followed by Google, Infosys The REBR 2025 study found that Tata Group scored exceptionally well on financial health, career progression opportunities, as well as reputation. These are the top three employee value proposition (EVP) drivers for an organization. Google India improved its ranking this year to take the second spot while Infosys occupied the third position on the list of India's most attractive employer brands.

Brand rankings SBI is only public sector bank in top 10 list The top 10 most attractive employer companies in India for 2025 also include Samsung India (4th), JPMorgan Chase (5th), IBM (6th), Wipro (7th), Reliance Industries (8th), Dell Technologies Ltd (9th), and State Bank of India (10th). SBI is the only Indian multinational public sector bank to make it to this list, according to the survey findings.