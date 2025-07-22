Why bio-hacker Bryan Johnson wants to sell his anti-aging start-up
What's the story
Bryan Johnson, the biotech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast who gained fame for his anti-aging venture 'Project Blueprint,' is considering shutting down or selling his wellness start-up, Blueprint. The 47-year-old recently told WIRED that managing his business and philosophical pursuits has become increasingly difficult. "Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," he said. "I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company."
Expenses
Project Blueprint costs $2M annually
Johnson's anti-aging project, Project Blueprint, costs him a whopping $2 million every year. His company, Blueprint, also sells wellness products like a "longevity mix" drink and a mushroom-based coffee alternative called "Super Shrooms." The business started when friends asked for his supplements but has since evolved into something more complex.
Credibility concerns
Business affecting how people see my philosophical work: Johnson
Johnson believes that his business is affecting how people see his philosophical work. He said, "People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side." He added, "I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it." This indicates a growing tension between his commercial activities and philosophical beliefs.
Claims
What did NYT say?
Earlier in 2025, The New York Times reported that Blueprint was struggling financially, missing its break-even point by at least $1 million every month. The report cited internal documents and court records. However, addressing those claims in the report, Johnson told WIRED that "We are break-even, and I've said that publicly many times."