Why bio-hacker Bryan Johnson wants to sell his anti-aging start-up

Bryan Johnson, the biotech entrepreneur and longevity enthusiast who gained fame for his anti-aging venture 'Project Blueprint,' is considering shutting down or selling his wellness start-up , Blueprint. The 47-year-old recently told WIRED that managing his business and philosophical pursuits has become increasingly difficult. "Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it," he said. "I don't need the money, and it's a pain-in-the-a** company."

Expenses Project Blueprint costs $2M annually Johnson's anti-aging project, Project Blueprint, costs him a whopping $2 million every year. His company, Blueprint, also sells wellness products like a "longevity mix" drink and a mushroom-based coffee alternative called "Super Shrooms." The business started when friends asked for his supplements but has since evolved into something more complex.

Credibility concerns Business affecting how people see my philosophical work: Johnson Johnson believes that his business is affecting how people see his philosophical work. He said, "People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side." He added, "I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me. So yeah, I don't want it." This indicates a growing tension between his commercial activities and philosophical beliefs.