What's the story

Reliance Industries' subsidiary Rise has partnered with BLAST Esports to propel the esports industry in India.

The partnership will leverage BLAST's production capabilities and Jio's technology.

It aims to host events on the JioGames platform, thereby enriching the Indian esports ecosystem and providing opportunities to local talent.

The joint venture will merge BLAST's media production capabilities with publisher relationships, IPs, and Jio's technology.