After OTT, Reliance wants to disrupt India's esports industry
What's the story
Reliance Industries' subsidiary Rise has partnered with BLAST Esports to propel the esports industry in India.
The partnership will leverage BLAST's production capabilities and Jio's technology.
It aims to host events on the JioGames platform, thereby enriching the Indian esports ecosystem and providing opportunities to local talent.
The joint venture will merge BLAST's media production capabilities with publisher relationships, IPs, and Jio's technology.
Comprehensive approach
Joint venture to cover all aspects of esports
The joint venture will tackle every aspect of the esports industry, from publisher and sponsor services to end-to-end tournament management, focused marketing strategies, and production and broadcast.
Robbie Douek, CEO of BLAST Esports, said he was excited about the partnership. He said India is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing gaming markets in the world, with a rapidly growing esports audience.
Optimistic outlook
Reliance's head sees bright future for Indian esports
Devang Bhimjyani, Head of Reliance Sports, said he was confident the partnership would unlock India's esports industry.
He added that this joint venture would take Reliance's interest in sports into the field of esports.
The collaboration will utilize RISE's marketing and promotion skills for sporting events and teams while Jio will bring its distribution and technology expertise to the table.