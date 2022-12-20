Technology

Epic Games Them's Fightin' Herds is currently available for free

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 20, 2022, 06:51 pm 2 min read

Usually, Them's Fightin' Herds costs Rs. 469 in India (Photo credit: Epic Games)

Them's Fightin' Herds from Epic Games is currently available in India for free. The game can be accessed via the company's store. Do note that this is a limited-period giveaway, and you need to add the game to your library before December 20, 9:30pm. Once claimed, you can keep the game forever without paying any charges to the company.

Why does this story matter?

The Holiday Sale on the Epic Games store is currently underway. Gamers can take advantage of significant discounts on their preferred games.

Additionally, the store is also giving away one free game on a daily basis, as part of its free giveaway campaign.

As a result, there are certain titles that individuals can grab without paying any amount.

On the fifth day of the Holiday Sale, my true love gave to me…



The free giveaway will last until December 29

Epic Games store began the giveaway on December 15. It will allow customers to obtain a free game title, every day, until December 29. The store has already conducted giveaways for games including Horizon Chase Turbo, Sable, and Costume Quest 2.

Here's how to get Them's Fightin' Herds for free

To get free access to Them's Fightin' Herds, follow these instructions: Head to the Epic Games' official store at (https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/thems-fightin-herds). You can sign in using your official store credentials. You can also use your Facebook, Google, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo, Steam, or Apple details. Once signed in, click on the 'Get' button on the bottom right to grab the title for free.

Everything you need to know about the game

Them's Fightin' Herds is a 2D fighting game that draws inspiration from Super Smash Bros. As opposed to human characters, it casts adorable animals that are designed by renowned cartoonist Lauren Faust. After selecting a character, you can engage in both local and online combats. Throughout the game, you will be provided a streamlined 4-button combat system for fighting, magic, and super attacks.

Them's Fightin' Herds also includes a story mode

Them's Fightin' Herds can also be played in story mode. This plot consists of episodic quests. Players can explore, complete combat tasks, participate in mini-games and engage in boss battles. Additionally, you can play the game in solo and multiplayer modes, both of which can be accessed locally or online. The game also allows players to unlock accessories to personalize their avatar.