Missing Indonesian woman found dead inside giant python after days

Jun 09, 2024

What's the story A 45-year-old woman from Indonesia, who had gone missing since Thursday, was tragically discovered inside a 16-foot-long reticulated python on Saturday. The shocking discovery was made by Farida's husband and fellow villagers in Kalempang village, South Sulawesi province. According to the village chief, Suardi Rosi, the husband became suspicious when she went missing but found her belongings. This prompted a search, which resulted in the horrible discovery.

Python's bulging belly reveals missing woman

During the search, the villagers noticed a python with an unusually large belly, Rosi stated. Deciding to investigate further, they cut open the python's stomach. "As soon as they did, Farida's head was immediately visible," he added. Farida was found fully clothed inside the snake's belly. While such incidents are considered extremely rare, there have been several fatalities in Indonesia due to pythons swallowing individuals whole.

Fatal python attacks: A rare but recurring threat in Indonesia

In the previous year, an eight-meter python was killed after it was found strangling and devouring a farmer in Tinanggea district, Southeast Sulawesi. A 54-year-old woman died in Muna, Southeast Sulawesi, in 2018 after being swallowed by a seven-meter python. A year prior to that incident, another farmer from West Sulawesi disappeared, only to be discovered devoured alive by a four-meter python in a palm oil plantation.