Japan monitors tsunami possibilities as Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 04, 2022, 02:09 pm 3 min read

The last major eruption of the Semeru volcano was in December 2021, which left 51 locals dead in nearby villages buried in layers of mud

Japan is currently exploring the possibility of a tsunami after the highest volcano in Indonesia, on one of the country's most populated islands, exploded early on Sunday. Java island's Semeru volcano erupted today, spewing an ash column of 1.5 km into the air, resulting in officials asking residents to keep their distance from the volcanic eruption spot.

Why does this story matter?

The eruption left hundreds of people injured with severe burns and forced more than 10,000 villagers to evacuate the nearby area.

The Indonesian authorities also relocated approximately 2,970 houses out of the hazard zone.

People moved to shelters amid eruption

Lava flowed down the mountain and headed toward a nearby river, while numerous villages were covered with ash. Per Joko Sambang, head of the disaster management agency in East Java province's Lumajang, hundreds of people moved to temporary shelters or safe areas. However, no casualties have been reported due to the volcanic eruption so far.

Video: Semeru volcano erupts in Indonesia

On the island of #Java in #Indonesia, the volcano #Semeru has erupted. Authorities issued a warning about the danger of the maximum level. pic.twitter.com/DBRgl5Ixmd — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 4, 2022

Government releases advisory

The government has asked the locals to keep a 5km distance from the eruption spot and detour the south-eastern area along the Besuk Kobokan river, situated approximately 8 miles (13km) from the spot. Local media also reported that authorities released their highest warning level as a result of the eruption on Sunday, reported news outlet The Guardian.

Indonesia home to most number of volcanoes

Indonesia is home to 142 volcanoes. It also has the most number of people living in close range to a volcano in the world. The reported number includes 8.6 million people living within a 10km radius of a volcano.

Japan exploring tsunami posibilities

The Meteorology Agency of Japan announced that it was assessing the possibility of a tsunami amid the eruption. Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Countermeasures (BNPB) said in a release that the volcanic eruption began at 2:46 a.m. (19:46 GMT on Saturday). Clips shared on the internet showed black and grey ash clouds covering the sky. BNPB still hasn't responded to Japan's tsunami warning risks.

World's largest active volcano erupts

Mauna Loa, the world's biggest active volcano, erupted for the very first time since 1984 in Hawaii last Monday. The night sky above the United States (US) island state turned ashy grey, with hot lava overflowing from the mouth of the Mauna Loa in the Volcanoes National Park. The lava has stayed inside the summit and isn't a threat to the locals living downslope.