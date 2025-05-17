Telangana: 20 Maoists arrested, arms seized
The Telangana police have arrested 20 members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Mulugu district.
The arrests were made between May 16 and May 17 during vehicle checks, search operations, and patrolling under Venkatapuram, Wazeedu, and Kannaigudem police station limits.
Among those arrested were one division committee member and five area committee members.
Escape foiled
Maoists's escape thwarted by intensified surveillance
The arrests came after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Chhattisgarh police launched extensive search operations in the Karregutta hills near the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.
Mulugu police received information that CPI members were fleeing from Karregutta in small groups to avoid capture.
To prevent their entry into the Mulugu district, police intensified surveillance and managed to apprehend them.
Criminal activities
Maoists involved in violent incidents across Telangana, Chhattisgarh
The arrested Maoists were allegedly involved in several violent incidents across Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
They were accused of ambushing and attacking police and CRPF personnel, as well as killing civilians whom they branded as police informers.
The police also seized a cache of weapons from the arrested Maoists, which included three 5.56mm INSAS rifles, four 7.62mm SLR rifles, one .303 rifle, four 8mm rifles, two live grenades, among other ammunition.
Security threats
Maoists planted IEDs, issued warnings in Karregutta forest area
The Maoists had also planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Karregutta forest area to stop security forces from entering and to set up a guerrilla base.
They had warned locals through a statement on April 8 against entering this area.
The recent arrests come after a major operation named 'Black Forest,' which ended on May 11, killed 31 Maoists—including 16 women—and seized large quantities of explosives and ammunition.