What's the story

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the United States Health Secretary, has dismissed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Kennedy, a vaccine skeptic, cited "conflicts of interest" as a reason for this move in an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal.

He argued that these conflicts were eroding public trust in vaccines and said he wanted to "ensure the American people receive the safest vaccines possible."