5 dapper outfits men can go for this Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Feb 09, 2023, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Look all stylish this Valentine's Day with these dapper outfits

Valentine's Day is a special occasion for couples to express and celebrate love. It is also the perfect day to don your best outfit and go on a date with your beloved. However, why should girls have all the fun with outfits when men can also look dapper and dashing in the right garment? Here are five Valentine's Day outfit ideas men should embrace.

Go for a classy suit

Apart from reflecting style, quality, and individuality, a classy suit will flatter your physique and make you look born-ready for a romantic date night with your partner. You can go for a black shirt and dark grey trousers and pair them up with a classic black coat with a satin finish. Complete the look with black formal shoes, a trimmed beard, and gelled-up hair.

Checkered shirt with chinos

A checkered shirt with chinos will add a fun, smart, and casual touch to your appearance, getting you ready to spend the day of love with your partner. You can opt for a black and red checked shirt to match the vibes of the day and pair it up with navy blue chinos. Complete the look with the right sunglasses and leather sneakers.

Printed cotton t-shirt with jeans

If you are up for an adventurous and fun day with your bae, a comfortable and subtle ensemble can be a good choice. You can go for a white cotton t-shirt with soft prints on it. Pair the shirt with light blue jeans sticking with the pastel palette. Finish off your look with classic white sneakers.

Go funky with printed shirts

If you want to try an experimental yet fashionable look on the day of love, we recommend you go for bold prints in your outfit and rock the evening in style. You can go for a floral printed shirt and pair it up with rust-orange chinos. You can also go for Aztec, animal, or geometric prints. Wear leather sneakers to complement the look.

Red sweatshirt with jeans

If you want to spend a laid-back evening with your partner this V-Day, then choose a red sweatshirt that will offer both fashion and comfort. You can wear white jeans for a classy look or go for black joggers if you want something casual. You can also choose color-blocked sweatshirts which look uber cool. Complete the ensemble with white sneakers.