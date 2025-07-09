9 killed, several vehicles fall as bridge collapses in Gujarat
What's the story
A part of the Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara in Gujarat collapsed on Wednesday morning, killing nine people. Four vehicles also plunged into the Mahisagar River when the bridge collapsed. "Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," Padra police inspector Vijay Charan told PTI.
Twitter Post
Visuals of the bridge
#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025
Ongoing efforts
Rescue operations are still underway
"The exact reason behind the incident will be probed," Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel said. The incident has severed road connectivity between Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, affecting vehicular movement. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed technical experts to investigate the cause of the collapse. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been sent to assist with rescue efforts.
Traffic disruption
Details of the collapsed bridge
The Gambhira bridge, which spanned the Mahisagar River on a state highway, was 900 meters long and had 23 piers. The bridge was built in 1985, and its maintenance was carried out from time to time as required. The state has been experiencing severe rain for days, with IMD forecasts indicating that July rainfall will likely exceed 106% of Gujarat's long-period normal, resulting in continuous widespread—and at times heavy to extremely heavy—showers.