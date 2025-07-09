Four vehicles also plunged into the Mahisagar River

9 killed, several vehicles fall as bridge collapses in Gujarat

By Chanshimla Varah Jul 09, 2025

A part of the Gambhira bridge connecting Anand and Vadodara in Gujarat collapsed on Wednesday morning, killing nine people. Four vehicles also plunged into the Mahisagar River when the bridge collapsed. "Around four vehicles fell into the river after a portion of the bridge on the Mahisagar river collapsed around 7.30 am. The vehicles, including two trucks and two vans, fell into the river. We have rescued four persons so far," Padra police inspector Vijay Charan told PTI.