Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

In an op-ed for The Indian Express, he alleged a five-step process was used to influence the election outcome in favor of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

This alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won 235 out of 288 assembly seats, with the BJP alone winning a record 132 seats.