Kolkata gang-rape: College terminates contract of prime accused, expels 2 

The South Calcutta Law College has expelled two students and terminated the contract of its prime accused Manojit Mishra in a gang rape case. The decision was taken at a governing body meeting, chaired by Trinamool Congress MLA Ashok Deb. "The governing body has unanimously decided to terminate the services of Mishra, and the two other students will be expelled with immediate effect," Deb said after the meeting.

Expulsion measures Victim will be given medical assistance The college authorities have also decided to ensure that the expelled students do not get admission in any other institution. Mishra, who was appointed as temporary teaching staff 45 days before the incident in 2023, will also have to return his salary for the period he served as a contractual employee. The decision comes after questions were raised about how he got the job despite previous police complaints against him.

Victim support College to bear all medical expenses of victim The college has also decided to bear all medical expenses of the gang rape victim if her family wishes. Further, it will ensure that no outsiders are allowed on campus. Additional CCTVs have been installed after the incident, and the agency responsible for existing CCTV operations has been issued a show-cause notice for negligence.

Investigation update Kolkata Police Commissioner's statement Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma has said that a lot of evidence has been collected in the case and is under analysis. He assured that all necessary steps are being taken as part of the ongoing investigation. The college will remain closed until it gets clearance from the West Bengal Higher Education Department and the Kolkata Police to reopen. Once reopened, new timings will be implemented with no students allowed on campus after closing hours.