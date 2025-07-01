In first, Supreme Court introduces quotas for its staff 

The new reservation policy provides a 15% quota for SC employees and a 7.5% quota for ST employees in direct appointments and promotions. The roles covered under this policy include registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants, and chamber attendants. In case of any errors in the roster, staff members can raise objections directly to the Registrar (Recruitment).

Leadership impact

Initiative toward increasing diversity, correcting historical imbalances

The reservation policy was launched during the tenure of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, who is only the second SC community member to hold the position. "All government institutions and many high courts already have provisions for reservation for SCs and STs. So, why should the Supreme Court be an exception?" "The Supreme Court has delivered several landmark judgments on affirmative action, and as an institution...Our actions must reflect our principles," CJI Gavai told HT.