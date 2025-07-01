IAF's World War II-era airstrip 'sold off' by mother-son duo  

An FIR has been filed against mother-son duo—Usha Ansal and her son Naveen Chand—for illegally selling an Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrip in Ferozepur, Punjab , over 25 years ago. The airstrip was used during the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars as an advanced landing ground. The alleged fraudulent sale took place in 1997 with the help of revenue officials.

Legal proceedings FIR filed against Usha, Naveen The FIR has been registered against the duo under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. These include cheating by impersonation (IPC Section 419), cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section 420), forgery (IPC Sections 465 and 467), using as genuine a forged document or electronic record (IPC Section 471), and criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B).

Scam details How the duo allegedly pulled off the scam The airstrip, located in Fattuwala village near the Pakistan border, was acquired on March 12, 1945, by British authorities for World War II. It was never transferred to private ownership. However, Usha and Naveen allegedly forged documents claiming ownership of the land, falsely asserting it belonged to one Madan Mohan Lal, who passed away in 1991.

Case escalation Complaint filed in 2021; no action taken The matter came to light after whistleblower Nishan Singh, a retired revenue official, filed a complaint in 2021. Despite his efforts, no action was taken. In 2021, the commandant of the Halwara Air Force Station filed a formal complaint with the Ferozepur deputy commissioner, demanding an investigation. However, the local administration took five years to undertake a thorough investigation and validate the revenue records.

Court Airstrip returned to the Ministry of Defence in May 2025 Nishan, frustrated by the delay, filed a petition with the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On December 21, 2023, the court ordered the Ferozepur deputy commissioner to conclude the investigation within six months. Justice Harjit Singh Brar slammed the Ferozepur district administration for its inaction and called it a national security threat. The airstrip was only returned to the Ministry of Defence in May 2025, following an administrative review.