Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes 'glamorizing extreme violence' in cinema

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes 'glamorizing extreme violence' in cinema

Written by Isha Sharma July 06, 2023 | 01:34 pm 2 min read

Vivek Agnihotri isn't a fan of 'glamorizing violence' in cinema

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has come down heavily on the practice of "glamorizing extreme violence" in cinema, literature, and politics. Taking to Twitter, he posted a series of tweets and further added that such depictions impact children adversely. While he didn't name any movie, Twitter users have called him a "hypocrite," reminding him that his directorial The Kashmir Files had taken the same path.

Why does this story matter?

Agnihotri finds himself in the news repeatedly due to his controversial views. For instance, a few days ago, he had questioned why Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy was released straight on JioCinema and opined that "Bollywood [was] celebrating its destruction" through such decisions. Back in May, while commenting on the Cannes Film Festival, he had said, "Bollywood actors have become social media influencers."

'Children's minds are conditioned by glamorizing violence'

On Thursday morning, Agnihotri wished his followers good morning and tweeted, "People aren't born violent. Your children's minds are conditioned by glamorizing violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness." While many concurred with these thoughts, some asked follow-up questions.

'Assuming audience is super-dumb is [the] mother of all talent'

In another tweet, Agnihotri wrote, "Glamourizing extreme violence in cinema is also considered [a] talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as [the] biggest star is considered [the] biggest talent. And assuming [the] audience is super-dumb is [the] mother of all talent. "With all due respect you did the same when you made Kashmir Files?" responded a Twitter user.

'TKF' was made up of several violent scenes

While The Kashmir Files was commercially successful, it led to extremely polarizing reviews and was condemned for being a "propaganda film." It featured several gut-wrenching scenes of rape, brutality, and murders. The Chocolate helmer was questioned for milking such scenes to generate a positive response for his film and "sensationalizing a sensitive subject matter." The movie is now streaming on ZEE5.

Share this timeline