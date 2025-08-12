Niger is investigating the alleged "trafficking" of a Martian meteorite, which was sold for $5 million by auction house Sotheby's in New York. The massive rock was discovered in the Sahara Desert in 2023 and has since sparked a dispute between Niger and international dealers. According to Sotheby's, the meteorite was found by a hunter in the Sahara Desert and traveled 225 million kilometers through space before reaching Earth.

Smuggling allegations Meteorite's journey from Niger to US Niger officials are now alleging that the meteorite was illegally smuggled out of their country. Heritage academic journal traced its journey from an international dealer to a private gallery in Italy, where scientists studied it. It then moved to a museum in Rome and finally reached Sotheby's in New York for auctioning. Niger is now probing how the meteorite left their country without proper clearance.

Compliance defense Sotheby's defends its actions Sotheby's, however, has defended its actions saying that all necessary documentation was in order at every stage of the meteorite's journey. The auction house said it complied with "best practice and the requirements of the countries involved." Despite this assurance, Niger continues to insist that the exit of the meteorite from the country was akin to "international trafficking."