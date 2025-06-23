PhonePe plans to raise $1.5B via IPO at $15B valuation

Founded in 2015, PhonePe has grown exponentially over the years. The company now boasts over 610 million registered users and processes more than 330 million transactions daily. To note, in 2023, it raised $100 million from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global Management, as well as TVS Capital Funds at a valuation of $12 billion.

IPO strategy

PhonePe has hired these firms to assist with IPO

As part of its IPO preparations, PhonePe has roped in Kotak Mahindra Capital, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, and Morgan Stanley. These firms will help the company with its public offering process. However, it's worth noting that such discussions are still ongoing and the final details may change as the process unfolds.