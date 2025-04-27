Ather Energy, 4 SME IPOs scheduled for this week
What's the story
The primary market is all set for a flurry of new initial public offerings (IPOs) this week.
Ather Energy will start the action with its mainboard segment IPO opening for subscription on April 28 and closing on April 30.
The company has fixed a price band of ₹304 to ₹321 per share for its IPO.
Issue breakdown
Ather Energy's IPO details
Ather Energy's IPO is a ₹2,981.06 crore book-building issue.
It includes a fresh issue of 8.18 crore shares worth ₹2,626.30 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.11 crore shares worth ₹354.76 crore.
Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India) Pvt Ltd will manage the company's IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd will be the registrar for this issue.
SME segment
Iware Supplychain Services to launch IPO
Iware Supplychain Services will also open its IPO for subscription on April 28 and close on April 30.
The total size of the IPO is ₹27.13 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 28.56 lakh shares, with each share priced at ₹95.
GetFive Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Limited will be the registrar for this issue.
Another upcoming launch
Arunaya Organics to launch IPO on April 29
Arunaya Organics will open its SME IPO for subscription on April 29, closing on May 2.
The SME IPO is a ₹33.99 crore book-building offering, consisting of a fresh issue of 52.60 lakh shares worth ₹30.51 crore and an offer for sale of six lakh shares valued at ₹3.48 crore.
The issue is priced between ₹55-58 per share with Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd as the book-running lead manager.
Kenrik Industries
Kenrik Industries' IPO opens on the same day
Kenrik Industries's SME IPO will open for subscription on April 29 and close on May 6.
The fixed price of this issue is ₹8.75 crore and is entirely a fresh issue of 34.98 lakh shares, with each share priced at ₹25.
Turnaround Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Kenrik Industries IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd serving as the registrar.
Final listing
Wagons Learning's IPO to close on May 6
Wagons Learning will open its SME IPO for subscription on May 2 and close on May 6.
The SME IPO is a ₹38.38 crore book-building offering, comprising a fresh issue of 30.80 lakh shares worth ₹25.26 crore and an offer for sale of 16 lakh shares totaling ₹13.12 crore.
The price band for this issue has been fixed at ₹78 to ₹82 per share.
Khandwala Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar.