Indian IT stocks are down today: Here we decode why

Leading Indian IT stocks, including Infosys , Wipro , and TCS, witnessed a fall of up to 3% today. The decline came after Accenture 's third-quarter results were released. Despite exceeding the revenue expectations with $17.7 billion for the quarter ending May 31, investor concerns over future demand trends and overall sector sentiment led to the sell-off.

Market reaction A look at the share prices Infosys led the decline among the frontline IT stocks, plunging 2.8% intraday to a low of ₹1,576. Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) also dropped 2% to an intraday low of ₹9,197.70. Other companies such as LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra saw their shares decline by 1.5% each, while shares of HCL Technologies fell by 2%. Wipro recorded the smallest decline among its peers at 1.6%.

Revenue Accenture's revenue exceeds estimates Accenture's revenue of $17.7 billion for the quarter ended May 31, was above analysts' average estimate of $17.3 billion, as per LSEG data. The growth was driven by the continued demand for AI-driven services from enterprise clients. However, the sharp fall in share price indicates investor concerns over weakening margins and a soft outlook in key verticals.