Wipro to hire up to 12,000 freshers in FY26
What's the story
Wipro, one of the top IT companies in India, has announced plans to hire 10,000-12,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2025-26.
The firm's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil revealed the strategy during a press conference, after the release of Wipro's Q3 FY25 earnings report.
The announcement comes amid subdued hiring and massive layoffs in the IT sector.
Current stats
Hiring strategy for FY25
For the ongoing fiscal year, Wipro had aimed to hire around 10,000 freshers.
The company has already onboarded some 7,000 in the October-December (Q3) quarter and expects another 2,500-3,000 to join in the final quarter of FY25.
Govil stressed a cautious but consistent approach to hiring during his press conference.
Model revision
Reassessment of hiring models
Amid declining attrition rates, Wipro is rethinking its hiring models to improve employee utilization and increase margins.
When asked about the company's move to withdraw offers for 2022 graduates, it cited a time gap between offering jobs and onboarding.
To maintain quality, Wipro has brought reassessment processes and provided skilling opportunities for candidates to remain industry-ready.
Recruitment revamp
Wipro incorporates AI in fresher-level hiring
Wipro has also announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its fresher-level hiring, marking a major shift in its recruitment strategy.
The move comes in line with similar announcements from other major IT firms in India.
Infosys plans to hire more than 20,000 freshers in FY26, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has also pledged to onboard more graduates in the upcoming fiscal year.