What's the story

Wipro, one of the top IT companies in India, has announced plans to hire 10,000-12,000 freshers in the fiscal year 2025-26.

The firm's Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil revealed the strategy during a press conference, after the release of Wipro's Q3 FY25 earnings report.

The announcement comes amid subdued hiring and massive layoffs in the IT sector.