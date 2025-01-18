What's the story

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched two new online facilities, benefiting more than 7.6 crore members.

Members can now change personal details like name and date of birth without employer verification or EPFO approval.

The second facility allows members having e-KYC EPF accounts (Aadhaar-seeded) to file their EPF transfer claims online through an Aadhaar OTP.

This process does away with the requirement of employer intervention.