How to lock/unlock your Aadhaar card through UIDAI's official website

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 06, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

To lock/unlock your Aadhaar card, you need to have a Virtual ID

Locking/unlocking your Aadhaar card is one of the safety practices introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This feature is helpful when you want to disable the service for a temporary duration. Once you have locked your card, it cannot be used for authentication anymore. Later, if needed, you may unlock your card, and the facility will be resumed.

Why does this story matter?

An Aadhaar card is a credible government document that acts as identification and address proof.

However, its security has recently come under scrutiny, prompting UIDAI to take necessary steps.

Hence, the procedure to lock/unlock the Aadhaar card has been introduced to strengthen the privacy and confidentiality of the owner's biometric data, preventing it from being misused by fraudsters.

Instructions to be followed before locking your Aadhaar

Before proceeding to lock your Aadhaar card, you need to generate a 16-digit Virtual ID (VID). Head to the official UIDAI portal at (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Click on "Generate Virtual ID" on the dashboard. Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code, along with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once your Virtual ID has been generated, head to the main dashboard, to proceed further.

How to lock your Aadhaar card?

After getting your Virtual ID, click on the "Lock/Unlock Aadhaar" option on the main list. You will be headed to the instructions page, where you need to click on "Next," and enter the following details: Virtual ID, full name, pincode, and the captcha code. Now, enter the OTP, which you would receive on your registered mobile number. Your biometric details will now get disabled.

This is how you can unlock your Aadhaar card

To resume Aadhaar card usage, you need to first unlock your card. Visit the UIDAI website, click on "Lock/Unlock Aadhaar," followed by "Next." Here, checkmark the option "Unlock Aadhaar." You will be asked to enter the Virtual ID, the captcha code, and the OTP sent to your number. Post-filling the details, your Aadhaar number will be unlocked for usage.

Having Virtual ID is mandatory to lock/unlock Aadhaar card

Do note, that only your Virtual ID has the ability to lock/unlock your Aadhaar number. Hence, creating the VID is essential. In case you have misplaced it after locking your Aadhaar card, you can retrieve it using "Retrieve VID" on the "VID Generator" page.