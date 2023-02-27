Technology

What is Aadhaar PVC card and how to order it

What is Aadhaar PVC card and how to order it

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 27, 2023, 12:48 pm 3 min read

You need to pay a charge of Rs. 50 for the Aadhaar PVC card

An Aadhaar PVC card is the most recent version of the Aadhaar card introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). People can get their Aadhaar card details re-printed on a PVC (polyvinyl chloride) card, which will be considered equivalent to a paper-based Aadhaar letter. Here are complete details on the Aadhaar PVC card, its use cases, and how to order it.

Why does this story matter?

An Aadhaar PVC is a safer, more secure alternative to a paper-based card.

It contains various security measures including a digitally signed Aadhaar secure QR code, a photograph, and demographic details with multiple security features.

It is an easy-to-carry card, with durable and long-lasting PVC quality.

The Aadhaar PVC card can also be verified offline, which makes it convenient for usage in real-time.

Aadhaar PVC card is equally valid as the paper-based letter

Indian residents are allowed to choose one or more forms of Aadhaar. Individuals can also opt for any form of Aadhaar as per their convenience, including a PVC card, eAadhaar, mAadhaar, and paper-based letter. "All forms of Aadhaar are equally valid as proof of identity without giving any preference to one form of Aadhaar over the others," per UIDAI.

Your Aadhaar PVC card has several security features

Aadhaar PVC card is a secure alternative to traditional Aadhaar letters. It contains security features like a secure QR code, hologram, micro text, ghost image, issue/print date, guilloche pattern, and an embossed Aadhaar logo, along with other details.

How to order an Aadhaar PVC card?

To order the Aadhaar PVC card, you need to head over to the UIDAI website (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/). Login to your account using the 12-digit Aadhaar number, enter the Captcha code, and press 'Send OTP.' Now, click on the second option: 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card,' preview your demographic details, and click on 'Next.' UIDAI will charge you Rs. 50 (refundable) for the Aadhaar PVC card.

Check the order status of your Aadhaar PVC Card

Once you have followed the steps to order an Aadhaar PVC card, you will be provided a 14-digit SRN number, using which you check the status of your card. Head to (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/checkStatus), fill in the SRN number, enter the Captcha code, and click on "Submit." The order date, current status, airway bill number, and date of dispatch will be displayed on your screen.

How to download a digital copy of your Aadhaar card?

Struggling to find your eAadhaar on the phone, don't worry, you can download it again. Head to (https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/), and click on "Download Aadhaar." Now, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number, 16-digit Virtual ID, or 28-digit Enrollment ID (EID), fill in the Captcha code, and click on "Send OTP." Your eAadhaar will be downloaded to your system. Access it using the eight-character PDF password.