Italian luxury brand Prada's CEO Gianfranco D'Attis has quit

Prada has announced the departure of its brand CEO, Gianfranco D'Attis. The decision was made by mutual agreement and will take effect at the end of this month. Andrea Guerra, the CEO of Prada Group, will temporarily assume D'Attis's responsibilities until a successor is appointed. The news was first reported by fashion trade publication WWD.

Industry shifts Kering appoints Luca de Meo as new CEO The luxury fashion sector has been witnessing a series of leadership and creative director changes. Last week, Kering, the owner of Gucci, appointed Renault's Luca de Meo as its new CEO. He will take over from Francois-Henri Pinault who has been at the helm since 2005. The move comes as the company navigates its financial challenges.

Shifts Dior selects Jonathan Anderson as womenswear head Top luxury brands are looking for a new design direction to attract shoppers who have been shying away from fashion due to rising prices. Earlier this month, Dior, owned by LVMH, appointed its menswear designer Jonathan Anderson as the head of womenswear designs and haute couture. He replaced Maria Grazia Chiuri.