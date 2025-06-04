How layering can transform your look
What's the story
Layering has the power to transform any look, irrespective of the season.
By getting a hang of some timeless layering tricks, you can nail functional yet stylish looks.
These tricks make it easier to adapt to the changing weather and spice up your wardrobe.
Here are five foolproof layering tricks that you can use anytime of the year to up your style game.
Base layer
The classic turtleneck
A turtleneck makes the perfect base layer for several outfits. It keeps you warm during chilly months and adds to the sophistication when worn with blazers or dresses.
Choose neutral shades such as black, white or gray to make sure you can wear it with different ensembles.
This one piece can make even the most casual attire look more polished without much hassle.
Mid-layer
Adding a vest
Vests are ideal to add an extra layer without the bulk of a full-on jacket. They provide extra warmth and style, especially during transitional seasons such as spring and fall.
Opt for a wool or quilted fabric based on temperature requirements.
A well-fitted vest over a shirt or sweater makes for a balanced look perfect for casual outings and semi-formal events alike.
Outer layer
Long cardigans for comfort
Long cardigans offer comfort and elegance at the same time, making them perfect outer layers in mild weather.
They drape beautifully over jeans or skirts, providing an elongated silhouette that flatters most body types.
Choose cardigans in soft fabrics like cotton or cashmere for an added element of coziness while staying breathable all day long.
Accent layer
Scarves as accessories
Scarves are not just practical but also make for stylish accessories that finish off any layered look.
Available in different textures and patterns, they add color and dimension to otherwise plain outfits.
Lightweight scarves do well in warmer months, while heavier ones keep you insulated during winter.
Style enhancement
Mixing textures
Plus, mixing up textures in your layers gives your outfit that visual interest without going overboard with patterns/colors alone—think denim jackets over knit sweaters with leather boots.
Playing with texture gives you the liberty of putting together some interesting looks that suit your taste rather than blindly following trends.