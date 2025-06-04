Why tie-dye never goes out of style
What's the story
Tie-dye is back and it is more colorful than ever! The trend is a perfect way to add an element of fun to your wardrobe.
While it's usually seen as a summer thing, tie-dye can be worn any time of the year with a little styling.
From a casual day out to a formal evening, tie-dye can add a splash of color to your life.
Here's how you can wear tie-dye all year long.
Winter layers
Layering with tie-dye in winter
In winter, layering is the secret to staying warm without losing out on style.
Team a tie-dye sweatshirt or hoodie with a neutral-colored coat or jacket. This way, the vibrant colors of the tie-dye piece can stand out without overpowering your look.
From scarves to gloves in matching colors, you can amp this look with accessories too.
Spring pastels
Spring refresh with pastel tie-dyes
Spring is all about renewal and fresh starts, making it the perfect season for pastel tie-dyes.
Choose light shades like soft pinks, blues, and yellows that mirror the season's blooming nature.
A pastel tie-dye dress or top with light denim or white pants makes for an effortlessly chic look perfect for spring outings.
Summer brights
Summer vibes with bold tie-dyes
Summer calls for bold and bright colors that capture the season's energy.
Choose vibrant tie-dye patterns in reds, oranges, and greens for beachwear or casual day trips.
A simple tie-dye T-shirt paired with shorts or a skirt offers comfort while making a statement under the sun.
Autumn earthy tones
Autumn elegance through earthy tones
Just as the leaves change color in autumn, earthy tones dominate our sartorial choices.
Add these colors to your wardrobe by opting for tie-dyes in browns, rusts, and deep greens.
A long-sleeve tie-dye shirt paired with dark jeans or trousers not only keeps you warm but falls perfectly in line with autumn aesthetics.