What's the story

Tie-dye is back and it is more colorful than ever! The trend is a perfect way to add an element of fun to your wardrobe.

While it's usually seen as a summer thing, tie-dye can be worn any time of the year with a little styling.

From a casual day out to a formal evening, tie-dye can add a splash of color to your life.

Here's how you can wear tie-dye all year long.