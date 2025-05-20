What's the story

Pastel colors have long been a fashion staple, providing a soft, versatile palette that works for every season.

Celebrities often rely on pastels for their timeless appeal and effortless styling.

From springtime events to winter gatherings, pastel outfits can be dressed up and down to suit any occasion.

Here, we take a look at how celebrities wear pastels year-round, for some pastel wardrobe inspiration!o