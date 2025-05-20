Pastels made easy: Outfit ideas to try
What's the story
Pastel colors have long been a fashion staple, providing a soft, versatile palette that works for every season.
Celebrities often rely on pastels for their timeless appeal and effortless styling.
From springtime events to winter gatherings, pastel outfits can be dressed up and down to suit any occasion.
Here, we take a look at how celebrities wear pastels year-round, for some pastel wardrobe inspiration!o
Spring style
Spring blooms with pastel dresses
Spring is all about renewal and fresh beginnings, which is why pastel dresses are perfect.
Stars usually opt for flowy pastel gowns or basic sundresses in lavender or mint green. These shades mirror the blossoming nature of spring, but remain classy.
Team these dresses with neutral accessories to add to their charm, without taking the attention away from them.
Summer fashion
Summer vibes in light pastel suits
Come summer, light pastel suits are everyone's go-to for celebrities who want both style and comfort.
Soft pinks or baby blues are a common sight at daytime events or casual outings. These suits provide a polished yet laidback vibe for summery occasions.
Lightweight fabrics ensure breathability while subtle patterns add interest without overpowering the overall simplicity.
Autumn trends
Autumn elegance with cozy pastel layers
As temperatures drop in autumn, layering becomes essential and pastels provide a chic option for this transitional season.
Celebrities often opt for pastel sweaters paired with darker trousers or skirt, to create contrast while staying warm.
Shades like peach or pale yellow work well against autumn's earthy tones, offering a refreshing twist on traditional fall colors.
Winter wardrobe
Winter glamour in pastel outerwear
Winter calls for cozy yet stylish outerwear options that blend pastels seamlessly into cold-weather attire.
Celebrities often opt for pastel coats or jackets in shades like powder blue or soft lilac, during this season's events and gatherings.
These pieces lend sophistication when layered over darker ensembles, while keeping you warm against the chill.