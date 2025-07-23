'Devastating yet empowering': Ella Henderson opens up about endometriosis
Singer Ella Henderson just shared that she was diagnosed with endometriosis in January, after years of tough symptoms like pain and bloating.
Opening up on Instagram, she admitted, "I thought at one point this was all just in my head," but finally getting answers felt both "devastating" and "empowering."
Ella collaborates with Endometriosis UK
Now teaming up with Endometriosis UK, Ella hopes her honesty helps others feel less alone and get diagnosed sooner.
The charity's CEO says her openness could make a real difference for women struggling to be heard.
They're also pushing for better education in schools and more training for doctors so people don't have to wait years for help.
More about the condition
Endometriosis happens when tissue like the womb lining grows outside the uterus, causing serious pain.
It affects 1 in 10 women in the UK, but it usually takes about almost nine years to get diagnosed—often because symptoms are brushed off or misunderstood.