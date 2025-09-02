Next Article
Dream Theater to return to India after 9 years
Progressive metal legends Dream Theater are coming back to India in early 2026, marking their first shows here since 2017—and their debut in Kolkata.
Catch them at Bengaluru's Phoenix Marketcity Back Arena on January 30 and Kolkata's Aquatica Ground on February 1.
This tour celebrates four decades of the band shaping prog-metal.
Asia and Australia leg of the tour
India kicks off Dream Theater's Asia leg, which rolls through Jakarta, Seoul, and Japan before wrapping up in Okayama on March 3. They'll also play Australia from February 10-15.
Tickets will be available on the band's official website.
With a lineup featuring John Petrucci, John Myung, James LaBrie, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Mangini—and a legacy of 16 studio albums—this is a milestone fans won't want to miss.