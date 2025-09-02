Dream Theater to return to India after 9 years

Asia and Australia leg of the tour

India kicks off Dream Theater's Asia leg, which rolls through Jakarta, Seoul, and Japan before wrapping up in Okayama on March 3. They'll also play Australia from February 10-15.

Tickets will be available on the band's official website.

With a lineup featuring John Petrucci, John Myung, James LaBrie, Jordan Rudess, and Mike Mangini—and a legacy of 16 studio albums—this is a milestone fans won't want to miss.