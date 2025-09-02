Men get better car, room: Kriti highlights Bollywood's gender bias

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has been appointed as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India's Honorary Ambassador of Gender Equality. The appointment allows her to promote equal opportunities and fight against societal stereotypes that women face. At the event announcing her new role, she spoke candidly about her upbringing, the inequalities her mother experienced, and the subtle discrimination she still faces in the film industry.

Childhood influences Sanon on her progressive upbringing Sanon credited her parents for raising her and her sister in a gender-neutral environment. "My mom grew up in a time when boys were allowed a lot of things that girls were not. Girls were supposed to stay at home, cook, and follow rules," she told NDTV. "The only thing she fought for was studying, and she became a professor." This struggle made her ensure that her daughters had the liberty to do whatever they wanted.

Industry discrimination Subtle discrimination that still exists Despite her progressive upbringing, Sanon acknowledged that she has seen subtle gender discrimination in Bollywood. "It hasn't happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room... It's not about the car but about not making me feel smaller because I'm a woman." "Just make it equal," she added.

Call for change 'The mindset needs to change' Sanon also spoke about how certain behaviors are so deeply ingrained that they often go unnoticed. "Sometimes even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I've had to tell them not to do that." "The mindset needs to change." For her, gender equality is about small things - the kind of equality that starts at home, schools, sets, and workplaces.