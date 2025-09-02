Is Yash 'ghost-directing' 'Toxic'? Actor Sudev Nair responds

Sudev Nair, who portrays a pivotal role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has denied rumors that actor Yash is "ghost-directing" the film. Speaking to SCREEN, he said there was no truth to these speculations and described the set as one of the best examples of collaborative work. "There is absolutely no truth to it at all," he asserted.

Actor's statement Nair on Yash, Geetu Mohandas's collaborative approach Nair praised both Yash and director Geetu Mohandas for their collaborative approach. He said, "Besides being a big, massy star who understands that pulse very well, he's also a very good actor." "Combine that with Geetu's sensibilities... He's always taking input from her and vice versa." "Both of their aims are only to get the best."

Set dynamics No ego clashes between Yash, Mohandas: Nair Nair further stressed that there have been no ego clashes between Yash and Mohandas. He said, "If needed, she will correct him or let him know if something isn't working, and suggest alternatives." "Then he will also try different things and keep working until both of them are satisfied." "That's the same process she adopts with me as well."