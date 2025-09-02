Is Yash 'ghost-directing' 'Toxic'? Actor Sudev Nair responds
Sudev Nair, who portrays a pivotal role in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has denied rumors that actor Yash is "ghost-directing" the film. Speaking to SCREEN, he said there was no truth to these speculations and described the set as one of the best examples of collaborative work. "There is absolutely no truth to it at all," he asserted.
Nair on Yash, Geetu Mohandas's collaborative approach
Nair praised both Yash and director Geetu Mohandas for their collaborative approach. He said, "Besides being a big, massy star who understands that pulse very well, he's also a very good actor." "Combine that with Geetu's sensibilities... He's always taking input from her and vice versa." "Both of their aims are only to get the best."
No ego clashes between Yash, Mohandas: Nair
Nair further stressed that there have been no ego clashes between Yash and Mohandas. He said, "If needed, she will correct him or let him know if something isn't working, and suggest alternatives." "Then he will also try different things and keep working until both of them are satisfied." "That's the same process she adopts with me as well."
All about 'Toxic'
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic was originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. The release has now been postponed to March 19, 2026. Mohandas made her directorial debut with Liar's Dice (2013), featuring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie won National Film Awards for Best Actress (Geetanjali) and Best Cinematography (Rajeev Ravi).