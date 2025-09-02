Next Article
'Dakuaan Da Munda 3' OTT release date is out
Good news for Punjabi film fans—according to media reports, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 is expected to come to ZEE5 on September 12, 2025.
After a successful run in theaters, the movie brings back Dev Kharoud as an orphaned boxer whose life spirals into addiction and a fight against corruption.
Film tackles issues like drug addiction, corruption
The film dives into tough themes like drug abuse and redemption, all wrapped up in intense action scenes.
The teaser, released by Zee Music Company in May, gave fans a first look at what's coming.
If you enjoyed the earlier movies for their gripping stories and strong performances, this one should be right up your alley.