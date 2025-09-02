'Get hate from both sides': Akhtar on Urdu meet cancellation 

LOADING...
Javed Akhtar was to attend an Urdu meet

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 02, 2025
03:21 pm
What's the story

Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted to the cancellation of a Kolkata literary event, which was called off after some Islamic groups objected to his participation. The event, organized by the West Bengal Urdu Academy, was scheduled between August 31 and September 3. Akhtar was invited as the chief guest for a panel discussion on "Urdu in Hindi Cinema."

Reaction

Akhtar's response to the controversy

In response to the controversy, Akhtar said he receives hostility from both Hindu and Muslim hardliners. He told The Telegraph Online, "I get hate mail from both sides." "I believe as long as both [Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists] are abusing me, I am doing something right. My name, Javed Akhtar, has nothing to do with Islam." "Both the words are Persian. It is only in India that names are associated with religion."

Criticism

Other reactions to the event's cancellation

Akhtar also expressed his love for Kolkata, calling it a "liberal and progressive city." The cancellation of the event has been slammed by several public figures. Author Tasleema Nasreen took to X to criticize the Urdu Academy, saying that repeatedly yielding to extremist threats only empowers them. Poet-filmmaker Gauhar Raza called it "deeply disturbing and unacceptable," while civil rights groups like APDR highlighted the implications for democratic rights and freedom of expression.

