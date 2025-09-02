'Get hate from both sides': Akhtar on Urdu meet cancellation
What's the story
Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted to the cancellation of a Kolkata literary event, which was called off after some Islamic groups objected to his participation. The event, organized by the West Bengal Urdu Academy, was scheduled between August 31 and September 3. Akhtar was invited as the chief guest for a panel discussion on "Urdu in Hindi Cinema."
Reaction
Akhtar's response to the controversy
In response to the controversy, Akhtar said he receives hostility from both Hindu and Muslim hardliners. He told The Telegraph Online, "I get hate mail from both sides." "I believe as long as both [Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists] are abusing me, I am doing something right. My name, Javed Akhtar, has nothing to do with Islam." "Both the words are Persian. It is only in India that names are associated with religion."
Criticism
Other reactions to the event's cancellation
Akhtar also expressed his love for Kolkata, calling it a "liberal and progressive city." The cancellation of the event has been slammed by several public figures. Author Tasleema Nasreen took to X to criticize the Urdu Academy, saying that repeatedly yielding to extremist threats only empowers them. Poet-filmmaker Gauhar Raza called it "deeply disturbing and unacceptable," while civil rights groups like APDR highlighted the implications for democratic rights and freedom of expression.
Twitter Post
Read Nasreen's post here
Oh Urdu Academy!— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 1, 2025
You had to cancel the mushaira you organized with Javed Akhtar. You condemn the jihadists’ threats now. But did you condemn their threats on the day they tried to drive out writer Taslima? You didn’t. You thought it was Taslima’s personal problem.
Today they’ve…