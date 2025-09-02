Allu Arjun to return in 'Sarrainodu 2?'

Buzz is that shooting will begin soon

Arjun wants to reunite with director Boyapati Srinu, who helmed the original Sarrainodu (which pulled in about ₹70 crore).

The sequel will be produced by Arjun's own family banner, with his father Allu Aravind on board too.

Shooting will kick off once Arjun wraps up his current film—fans are already hyped to see him back in his signature mass-hero style.