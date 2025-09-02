Next Article
Allu Arjun to return in 'Sarrainodu 2?'
Allu Arjun is riding high after the massive success of Pushpa 2 and is currently filming a new project in Mumbai with director Atlee.
But the real buzz? Reports suggest he could return as the action-packed hero in a sequel to his hit, Sarrainodu.
Buzz is that shooting will begin soon
Arjun wants to reunite with director Boyapati Srinu, who helmed the original Sarrainodu (which pulled in about ₹70 crore).
The sequel will be produced by Arjun's own family banner, with his father Allu Aravind on board too.
Shooting will kick off once Arjun wraps up his current film—fans are already hyped to see him back in his signature mass-hero style.