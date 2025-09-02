'OG': Pawan Kalyan's film gets ₹5L ticket auction in US
Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG is already making waves—a North American fan group just bought the very first ticket at an auction for ₹5 lakh during a live X Spaces event in the Nizam region.
The full amount will be donated to Kalyan's Janasena Party within three days, showing how movie fandom and political support can come together.
This auction follows advance sales for OG in North America.
Clips from the auction are circulating on X and Instagram, with fans excited about both the movie and what it represents.
More than a movie: 'OG' is a cultural moment
Directed by Sujeeth, OG features Kalyan in the role of gangster Ojas Gambheera and marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut.
With Kalyan also serving as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and leading Janasena, OG is shaping up to be more than just a blockbuster—it's become a cultural (and political) moment for fans.