'OG': Pawan Kalyan's film gets ₹5L ticket auction in US Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG is already making waves—a North American fan group just bought the very first ticket at an auction for ₹5 lakh during a live X Spaces event in the Nizam region.

The full amount will be donated to Kalyan's Janasena Party within three days, showing how movie fandom and political support can come together.