'Bads of Bollywood's Manish shares how he landed Vijay's 'Kingdom'

Veteran actor Manish Chaudhari, who has worked in the Telugu movie Kingdom (2025), recently revealed that his role in Sushmita Sen 's Aarya helped him bag the project. In an interview with NDTV, he said, "Aarya was dubbed in Telugu and it became a big hit in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are Telugu-speaking states." "After watching the show, the Kingdom makers approached me for the film."

Industry insights On challenges of working in a different language Chaudhari, who started his career in the mid-90s, spoke about the challenges of working in a different language. He said, "Learning the lines in a different language is an extremely difficult thing to do. That's the biggest challenge." He also shared his views on regional cinema, saying both the Hindi and Telugu industries are "extremely professional."

Casting views On being typecast in gray characters on OTT When asked about being typecast in gray characters on OTT, Chaudhari said he doesn't understand the term much. He explained, "I play the part I get to play. Would you say this about an actor who plays the hero in every film?" "I am a working actor. As an actor, I do have a choice. But that's limited."