Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer out tomorrow: Cast, plot, crew Entertainment Sep 02, 2025

Anurag Kashyap's new film "Nishaanchi" is about to make some noise—the trailer drops on September 3, 2025.

Starring Aaishvary Thackeray (in a double role) and Vedika Pinto, this one promises a full-on mix of action, humor, and drama.

If you're into classic Bollywood vibes with a modern twist, this could be your next watch.