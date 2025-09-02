Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' trailer out tomorrow: Cast, plot, crew
Anurag Kashyap's new film "Nishaanchi" is about to make some noise—the trailer drops on September 3, 2025.
Starring Aaishvary Thackeray (in a double role) and Vedika Pinto, this one promises a full-on mix of action, humor, and drama.
If you're into classic Bollywood vibes with a modern twist, this could be your next watch.
Release date, music, and more
Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, "Nishaanchi" is Kashyap's tribute to old-school Hindi action flicks.
The music lineup features composers including Anurag Saikia and Manan Bhardwaj with lyrics by Varun Grover, plus vocals from Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi.
The film lands in theaters across India on September 19, 2025—with a cast that also includes Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
Fun fact: the shoot lasted an intense 69 days!