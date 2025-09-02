Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi on 'Sunny Sanskari,' working with Shashank Khaitan
Akshay Oberoi is hitting a career milestone with the upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, Oberoi is especially excited—he's wanted to work with Khaitan ever since being inspired by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania back in 2014.
Oberoi started out in Bollywood with Pizza (2014) and has steadily built his career since.
Now, joining a star-studded cast that also includes Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul, he's adding another highlight to his journey.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theaters October 2, 2024, going head-to-head with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat—so there's plenty for movie fans to look forward to this fall.