Exclusive: Akshay Oberoi on 'Sunny Sanskari,' working with Shashank Khaitan

Oberoi started out in Bollywood with Pizza (2014) and has steadily built his career since.

Now, joining a star-studded cast that also includes Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul, he's adding another highlight to his journey.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hits theaters October 2, 2024, going head-to-head with Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat—so there's plenty for movie fans to look forward to this fall.