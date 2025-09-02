Box office: 'Lokah' overtakes 'Hridayapoorvam' in just 5 days
Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is making waves in Malayalam cinema, pulling in ₹30 crore within just five days and overtaking Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam.
It's a big moment—Lokah is the industry's first female-led superhero film, with Kalyani Priyadarshan bringing Chandra to life as a superhero who flips the usual genre expectations.
Analysis: Why 'Lokah's success matters
What sets Lokah apart? It blends classic Western superhero vibes with Indian Kalliyankattu Neeli folklore, creating something new for audiences.
The film also features 11-year-old Durga C Vinod as the younger version of Neeli in flashbacks.
Its win over a traditional family comedy suggests that viewers are increasingly drawn to bold, female-focused stories.
Lokah feels like a turning point for Indian cinema, opening doors for more diverse and creative superhero tales.