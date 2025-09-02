'Harry Potter' cast includes Hugh Laurie, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez

How the rest of the cast looks like

The star-studded cast also features Hugh Laurie as Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Snape, and Michelle Gomez as McGonagall.

Harry, Ron, and Hermione will be played by two sets of actors as the series progresses.

The adventure kicks off with Philosopher's Stone on November 4, 2025.

Expect an immersive experience—over 2,000 hours of recording with Dolby Atmos sound—with new releases dropping every month until May 2026.