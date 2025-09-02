Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' smashes $900K in North American pre-sales

Pawan Kalyan 's upcoming action flick, They Call Him OG, is making waves in North America with its record-breaking advance ticket sales. The film has already raked in nearly $9,00,000 in pre-sales, which has made it the fastest Indian movie to achieve this feat. With strong ticket sales and additional shows being added, the film is expected to cross $2 million before its premiere on September 24.

Record-breaking sales 'They Call Him OG' races past $899,000 in pre-sales According to official distributor Prathyangira Cinemas, They Call Him OG has surpassed $8,99,000 in premiere pre-sales, setting a new benchmark in record time. The milestone has generated major excitement in the North American market, with early estimates indicating that advance bookings could climb even higher in the coming three weeks. The film's strong performance serves as a remarkable birthday tribute (Tuesday, September 2) to Kalyan, highlighting the unmatched box office power of his devoted fan base.

Sales surge New shows added to meet overwhelming demand Independent reports have further validated the film's swift rise, noting that OG had earned over $7,80,000 across 400+ locations, with more than 26,000 tickets sold in the US alone. Since then, the figure has climbed even higher, with total North American premiere advances hitting $8,45,000. The film's advance sales are expected to continue climbing due to new shows being added in multiple circuits to meet overwhelming demand.