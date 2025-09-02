LOADING...
Dwayne Johnson tears up after 15-minute ovation at Venice Festival
By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 02, 2025
02:11 pm
What's the story

Dwayne Johnson's latest film, The Smashing Machine, received a rousing response at the Venice International Film Festival. The movie, which features Johnson as 1990s fighter Mark Kerr, was honored with a 15-minute standing ovation. An emotional Johnson was seen wiping away tears as co-star Emily Blunt comforted him during this moment of triumph.

Award potential

Speculation about 'The Smashing Machine' being Oscar contender

The standing ovation has sparked speculation that The Smashing Machine could be a strong contender in the upcoming awards season, especially the Oscars. The film also includes Blunt as Dawn Staples, with Bas Rutten, Ryan Bader, and Oleksandr Usyk in supporting roles. It will hit theaters on October 3.

Role preparation

More on the film and Johnson's preparation for it

For his role in The Smashing Machine, Johnson underwent a dramatic transformation. In an interview with Variety, he said, "I'm at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I've not pushed myself in the past." "I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore struggle [and] pain." The film marks Benny Safdie's solo directorial debut.