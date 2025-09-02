'Param Sundari' becomes Sidharth Malhotra's 10th highest-grossing film

The romantic drama Param Sundari , starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor , has crossed the ₹30cr mark within four days of its release, per Sacnilk. The film's positive word-of-mouth and strong opening weekend helped it surpass Malhotra's previous films to become his 10th highest-grossing Hindi movie. Trade analysts believe that the movie will continue to grow if it maintains stability during weekdays.

Box office battle 'Param Sundari' surpasses the earnings of 'Ittefaq' The film Param Sundari, which features Malhotra and Kapoor in lead roles, has surpassed the earnings of his previous movie, Ittefaq. The 2017 film, a modern retelling of Yash Chopra's 1969 hit by the same name, earned ₹30.21cr at the box office. In comparison, Param Sundari has already crossed that figure within less than a week.

Weekend success Film's box office journey so far Param Sundari started off with a decent ₹7.25cr last Friday, which increased to ₹9.25cr on Saturday and peaked at ₹10.25cr on Sunday. However, the film saw a drop in earnings to ₹3.5cr on Monday, as is usual for new releases. Despite this dip, the total collection of ₹30.25cr has pushed it past Ittefaq's earnings and secured its place among Malhotra's career highlights.