'Param Sundari': There's huge pay gap between Sidharth and Janhvi 

Despite mixed reviews, the romantic comedy Param Sundari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra , has been performing decently at the box office . The film has reportedly earned ₹26.75cr in three days, surpassing Kangana Ranaut's Emergency's lifetime collection at the domestic box office. Amid this success, The Times of India has revealed how much each actor in Param Sundari earned for their roles.

Lead actors Male lead's earnings top the cast fees Malhotra, the film's male lead, reportedly earned between ₹10-12cr for his role. Kapoor, who played the female lead opposite him, was paid between ₹4-5cr. Not only is Kapoor a lot junior to Malhotra, but Bollywood also typically pays the male leads significantly more. The supporting cast also received significant earnings; Sanjay Kapoor, who plays Malhotra's father in the film, was paid ₹50L while Manjot Singh reportedly earned ₹25L for his performance.

Film comparison Malhotra, Kapoor on comparisons to 'Chennai Express' The film, set in South India, has drawn comparisons to Chennai Express. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, both Malhotra and Kapoor responded to these comparisons. Malhotra said he took it as a compliment while Kapoor clarified that their characters were different. "I am from Kerala in the film... It's a different milieu altogether... Param Sundari is not a repetitive thing at all," she said.