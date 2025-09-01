'Police Station Mein Bhoot': RGV-Manoj Bajpayee reunite for horror-comedy 

A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead @BajpayeeManoj @geneliad @VauveEmirates @KarmaMediaEnt #uentertainmenthub #PoliceStationMeinBhoot pic.twitter.com/eMOyusT8iy

Director's statement

'Police Station Mein Bhoot' has completed its first schedule

Varma further explained his vision for the film, saying, "Fear is most terrifying when it attacks the highest power of safety, and a police station is that ultimate power." He added that Bajpayee's "intensity" and Genelia Deshmukh's "vulnerability" will push boundaries in how we perceive horror under the guise of authority. The film has already completed its first schedule of filming.