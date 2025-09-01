'Police Station Mein Bhoot': RGV-Manoj Bajpayee reunite for horror-comedy
What's the story
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee have reunited after several years for an upcoming horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The project was officially announced on Monday with a striking motion poster. The duo earlier worked together on movies such as Satya (1998) and Kaun (1999). Speaking about the new project, Varma told IANS, "Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling."
Twitter Post
Take a look at RGV's tweet here
A DREADED GANGSTER is KILLED by an ENCOUNTER COP and he COMES BACK as a GHOST to HAUNT the POLICE STATION ..Hence the title “POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT” You Can’t Arrest The Dead @BajpayeeManoj @geneliad @VauveEmirates @KarmaMediaEnt #uentertainmenthub #PoliceStationMeinBhoot pic.twitter.com/eMOyusT8iy— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 1, 2025
Director's statement
'Police Station Mein Bhoot' has completed its first schedule
Varma further explained his vision for the film, saying, "Fear is most terrifying when it attacks the highest power of safety, and a police station is that ultimate power." He added that Bajpayee's "intensity" and Genelia Deshmukh's "vulnerability" will push boundaries in how we perceive horror under the guise of authority. The film has already completed its first schedule of filming.
Film legacy
'Satya' was a turning point for Bajpayee
Satya was a turning point in Bajpayee's career, earning him critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre. The film, written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap, also starred J.D. Chakravarthy and Urmila Matondkar. It is the first part of Varma's Gangster trilogy about organized crime in India and has since become a cult classic.